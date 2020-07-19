Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 17,149 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Sterling Construction worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 1,100.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,519,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 177.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRL. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sterling Construction from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $296.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger A. Cregg bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

