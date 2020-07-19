Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,775 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Farmers National Banc worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,522,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 42,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 126.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 252,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 141,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 250,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMNB stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $306.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

