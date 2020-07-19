Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 608,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of The GEO Group worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEO. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 145,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 96.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 99,364 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 122.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 200,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GEO opened at $11.49 on Friday. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

GEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, with a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

