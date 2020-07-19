Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 630 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.56% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000.

Shares of XSVM opened at $24.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87.

