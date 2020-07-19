Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 694,455 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 107,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 251,290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 335,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 88.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 75,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $8.25 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $7.28. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

