Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 49.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96,888 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 72,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OIA opened at $7.22 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

