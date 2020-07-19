Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 553.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

CRBN opened at $126.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.67. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $133.84.

