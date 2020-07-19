Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 50,998 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,998 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,047,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 311,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 150,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 130,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 226,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 10,712 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $55,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball bought 4,800 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 213,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,587.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 77,528 shares of company stock worth $434,886 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCRN. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.03. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

