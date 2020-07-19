Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 48.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

