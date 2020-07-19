Morgan Stanley Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,553,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $81.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $1,311,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 355,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

