Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of FutureFuel worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FF. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $555.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.42.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $53.08 million for the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

