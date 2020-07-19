Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Hertz Global worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hertz Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hertz Global in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hertz Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,921 shares in the company, valued at $81,549.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $39,846,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock worth $39,981,724. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTZ. ValuEngine upgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays cut Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NYSE:HTZ opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

