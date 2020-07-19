Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.16% of Panhandle Oil and Gas worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 102.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 34.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 127.24%.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

