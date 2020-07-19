Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 67,059 Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 31.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 67,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PC Tel were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,363 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.97 million, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.12. PC Tel Inc has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. PC Tel had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts forecast that PC Tel Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCTI. B. Riley boosted their target price on PC Tel from $8.50 to $9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PC Tel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

