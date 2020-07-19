Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,499 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Disc during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

In other Twin Disc news, Director Michael Doar bought 10,000 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

TWIN stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.53. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.35 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.