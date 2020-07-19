Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stake Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Peoples Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.29. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Sandra Bodnyk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.