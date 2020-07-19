Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Loop Industries worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loop Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Loop Industries stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.05 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 20.53. Loop Industries Inc has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $18.65.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, analysts forecast that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

