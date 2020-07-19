Geode Capital Management LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,585 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Target Hospitality worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 304,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter.

TH opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

