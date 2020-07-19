Geode Capital Management LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fanhua worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Fanhua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fanhua by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fanhua by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FANH shares. BidaskClub raised Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

FANH stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Fanhua Inc has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fanhua Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.59%.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

