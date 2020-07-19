Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerald Expositions Events were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 127.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 608,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 309,271 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.78 to $2.83 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.62.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 200.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Expositions Events Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

