Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bridge Bancorp were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,872.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,102 shares in the company, valued at $616,962.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles I. Massoud bought 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

BDGE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $362.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.12. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.07%.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

