Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Pzena Investment Management worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PZN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 118.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,144,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 620,033 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 94,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 67,542 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 70,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 42,695 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.89. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

