Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,329 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Concrete Pumping worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 475,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 47.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 114,793 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth $491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 79.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 41.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. 26.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $161,213.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $25,106.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,513 shares of company stock valued at $580,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

