Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 25.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. P.A.M. Transportation Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

PTSI stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.68 million, a PE ratio of -90.97 and a beta of 1.83. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

