Geode Capital Management LLC Has $984,000 Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of PlayAGS worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 524.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $114.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.85. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

