Geode Capital Management LLC Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Century Casinos worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.