Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,747,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Noble worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Noble by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Noble by 434.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 319,358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Noble by 18.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,172,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 805,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Noble by 410.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,293 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Noble by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,912,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 243,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NE shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Noble from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Noble stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Noble Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $281.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.80 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 129.80%. Analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

