Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Provident Financial worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 699.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Provident Financial by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PROV opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

