Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 781,738 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Scorpio Tankers worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,534,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

STNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

