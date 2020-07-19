Geode Capital Management LLC Has $924,000 Position in Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 151.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,003 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 85.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CODX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In related news, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $450,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of -2.56. Co-Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 81.15% and a negative net margin of 334.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

