Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 7,676 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

