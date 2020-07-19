Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $1,337,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at $13,514,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $3,156,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,899,676 shares of company stock valued at $256,766,364.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $82.90 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $97.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.