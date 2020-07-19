Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,692 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CENT. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

CENT stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.35. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $321,721.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $22,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,893 shares of company stock worth $901,993. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

