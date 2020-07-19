Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $784,000 in Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BFYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFYT shares. SVB Leerink lowered Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFYT opened at $31.00 on Friday. Benefytt Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $441.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Benefytt Technologies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefytt Technologies Profile

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

