Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $775,000 Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,484 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of 3D Systems worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

DDD opened at $6.86 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.58.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

