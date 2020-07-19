Geode Capital Management LLC Has $980,000 Stake in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Mackinac Financial worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 205,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 88,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the first quarter worth $242,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MFNC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $8.61 on Friday. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

