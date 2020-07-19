Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 53,664 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,100.00% and a negative return on equity of 323.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $78,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,493 shares in the company, valued at $417,100.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

