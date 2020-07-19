Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.68. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $23.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.72% and a negative return on equity of 242.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 48,733 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $416,179.82. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.