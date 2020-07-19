Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 29,180 Shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 631,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Affimed by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Affimed by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Affimed by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. Affimed NV has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $336.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.91.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.64% and a negative net margin of 280.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Affimed NV will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

