First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of First Financial Northwest worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Richard M. Riccobono bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,745.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ralph C. Sabin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at $37,721.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

FFNW opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.