Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of BG Staffing worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BG Staffing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of BGSF opened at $9.83 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BG Staffing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,600 shares of company stock worth $97,089 in the last 90 days.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

