Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $783,000 Holdings in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Re/Max worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Re/Max by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,438 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Re/Max by 0.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Re/Max by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Re/Max during the first quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Re/Max by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Re/Max stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

