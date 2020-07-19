Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,253 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Gladstone Land worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Shares of LAND opened at $16.09 on Friday. Gladstone Land Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $343.52 million, a PE ratio of -321.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

