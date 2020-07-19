Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synalloy were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Synalloy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 102,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Synalloy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synalloy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synalloy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Synalloy during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synalloy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of Synalloy stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. Synalloy Co. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

