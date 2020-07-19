Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,984 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.54.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

