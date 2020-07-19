Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.33% of Civista Bancshares worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 36,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $229.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.97. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIVB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

