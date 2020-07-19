Geode Capital Management LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of Exicure worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XCUR opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Exicure Inc has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Exicure in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exicure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

In related news, major shareholder Aurasense Llc sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $28,851.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,257,629 shares in the company, valued at $31,859,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

