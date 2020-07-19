Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 1,348.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

SBBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $204.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.46% and a negative net margin of 181.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.