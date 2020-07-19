Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 202,126 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GasLog were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GasLog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOG opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. GasLog Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.71 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLOG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

