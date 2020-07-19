Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,411 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 8.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 21.1% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 603,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 72.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 125.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $2.69 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.